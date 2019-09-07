UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Visits LoC; Says Armed Forces Fully Prepared To Thwart Any Indian Aggression

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Prime Minister visits LoC; says armed forces fully prepared to thwart any Indian aggression

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Pakistan's armed forces were fully capable and prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure or aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Pakistan's armed forces were fully capable and prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure or aggression.

"While our current efforts are to expose fascist Indian regime to the world, our armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure or aggression," the prime minister said talking to the families of the martyrs and injured during his visit to the Line of Control on Defence and Martyrs Day, also declared as day of solidarity with Kashmiris.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, an ISPR press release said.

The prime minister was briefed on the ongoing situation on the LoC.

He interacted with the local victims of the Indian ceasefire violations as well as the troops.

He lauded the state of readiness, effective response to Indian ceasefire violations and high morale of the troops.

Talking to the families of martyrs and injured, the prime minister lauded their decades of resilience.

He said that Indian deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were the worst examples of the human rights violations.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan firmly stood with Kashmiris for their right to self determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Imran Khan Prime Minister Defence Minister World Pervez Khattak Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

21 minutes ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

1 hour ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

5 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Dubs Salvini's Removal From Gov't 'Den ..

5 minutes ago

Rallies, programs held to celebrate Defence Day wi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.