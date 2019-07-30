UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister's Vision To Bring All People Into Tax Net Being Followed: Razak Dawood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Investment, Industries & Production and Textile Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) was following Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for bringing all people into tax net.

The prime minister was fully optimistic for taking the country economically forward, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

American high officials, he stated, had expressed the desire to increase trade and investment in Pakistan.

He said the United States was showing keen interest to import meat and cotton from Pakistan.

"We need to have cooperation in food processing, power and oil sector," Razak Dawood stated.

He viewed improved quality of industrial products would help capture different international markets.

About tax documentation, the advisor said the documentation of economy was must to expand tax network and achieve revenue collection target.

To a question about slow pace of economy, he said the present government was making all-out efforts to achieve progress and prosperity in the economic, trade, textile and investment sectors.

