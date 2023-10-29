Prince Fahd Bin Jalawi attends conclusion of 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

Hangzhou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Fourth Asian Para Games hosted by China concluded at the Chinese Hangzhou Olympic Center Stadium which was held from October 22 to 28, with the participation of more than 4,000 male and female athletes representing 44 Asian countries.

This was in the presence of Prince Fahd Bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, head of the Saudi delegation which participated in the tournament.

The ceremony involved artistic performances and visual panels that reviewed the most significant events of the tournament and the parade of participating countries, followed by a speech by the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the tournament.

At the ceremony day, the President of the Asian Paralympic Committee Majid Al-Osaimi, officially announced the conclusion of the Fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, and its success in all aspects.

The flag of the tournament was lowered and delivered to Japan, which will host the next games, in the city of Nagoya in 2026, and then the flame of the tournament was extinguished during the Olympic closing ceremony.

The head of the Saudi delegation to the tournament, Sultan Al-Enezi, raised the Saudi flag during the parade of the participating countries. The host country, China, topped the tournament's winners, with a total of 521 medals including 214 gold, 167 silver, 140 bronze.