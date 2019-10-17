UrduPoint.com
Prince William, His Wife Kate Visit National Cricket Academy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:43 PM

The royal couple also played cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton visited National Cricket academy and met with cricketers.

According to the details, the couple arrived at National Cricket Academy and met with different players of the national cricket team. The players and the local kids who took part in British council’s dost programme were also present there on the occasion.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Waseem Khan welcomed the royal couple at NCA.

Prince William and Princess Kate played cricket. Prince William scored big but his wife Kate was caught twice during the game.

The Duchess was wearing a white Shalwar Kameez while Duke wore a light blue shirt.

The couple also visited Badshahi mosque at around Zohr prayer and observed beauty of splendid historic mosque built by mughal emperor shah Jehan. Prince William was wearing a cream color suit while Princess Kate was wearing traditional green color Shalwar Kameez during their visit to mosque. The prayer leader of the royal mosque Abdul Khabir Azad also accompanied the royal couple.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar received the royal couple as they arrived at the Lahore airport.

