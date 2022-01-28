UrduPoint.com

Prioritised Assistance To Afghans Need Of The Hour: PA Speaker

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Prioritised assistance to Afghans need of the hour: PA Speaker

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday said Afghanistan was passing through severe crises and it was the time for the world community to provide prioritised assistance to the Afghan people on humanitarian, social and welfare basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday said Afghanistan was passing through severe crises and it was the time for the world community to provide prioritised assistance to the Afghan people on humanitarian, social and welfare basis.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was the first leader who provided support to the Afghan people and also urged upon the world community to come forward in this mission.

He said this during a meeting with the members of Hayatabad Lions Club held to provide relief packages to the Afghan brethren under Pakistan Development Foundation here.

MPA Rabia Basri, Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation, Bilal Sethi, President Ladies Club, Fouzia Inayat and other members were present on the occasion.

Bilal Sethi told the meeting that their organization has an intention to provide relief packages comprising ration, worm clothing, blankets, quilts and other items to around 4000 Afghan people.

The Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani while appreciating the efforts of the foundation said the passion of Pakistani people particularly the youth in providing assistance to the needy Afghan people was much commendable. He offered his total support in provision of facilities to the poor people.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor

Recent Stories

Alhamra to present new programs during spring

Alhamra to present new programs during spring

4 minutes ago
 JUI-F leaders grieved over death of senior journal ..

JUI-F leaders grieved over death of senior journalist, Hafiz Sanaullah

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov on Possible Recognition of Donbas Republics ..

Lavrov on Possible Recognition of Donbas Republics: Kiev Must Implement Minsk Ag ..

11 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Upcoming UN Rights Chief's Visit to ..

China Welcomes Upcoming UN Rights Chief's Visit to Xinjiang Region - Foreign Min ..

11 minutes ago
 ITP celebrates its 16th anniversary

ITP celebrates its 16th anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Six died, 2,385 new cases of corona reported in Pu ..

Six died, 2,385 new cases of corona reported in Punjab

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>