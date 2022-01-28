Prioritised assistance to Afghans need of the hour: PA Speaker

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday said Afghanistan was passing through severe crises and it was the time for the world community to provide prioritised assistance to the Afghan people on humanitarian, social and welfare basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday said Afghanistan was passing through severe crises and it was the time for the world community to provide prioritised assistance to the Afghan people on humanitarian, social and welfare basis.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was the first leader who provided support to the Afghan people and also urged upon the world community to come forward in this mission.

He said this during a meeting with the members of Hayatabad Lions Club held to provide relief packages to the Afghan brethren under Pakistan Development Foundation here.

MPA Rabia Basri, Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation, Bilal Sethi, President Ladies Club, Fouzia Inayat and other members were present on the occasion.

Bilal Sethi told the meeting that their organization has an intention to provide relief packages comprising ration, worm clothing, blankets, quilts and other items to around 4000 Afghan people.

The Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani while appreciating the efforts of the foundation said the passion of Pakistani people particularly the youth in providing assistance to the needy Afghan people was much commendable. He offered his total support in provision of facilities to the poor people.