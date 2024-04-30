Prize distribution ceremony held at PHA

(@FahadShabbir)

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi distributed

prizes and cash awards among employees for the best performance during Flora Festival.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, Tauqeer Haider said the PHA was continuing

to take measures to provide entertainment and facilities to people in a calm

and safe environment.

He said a series of festival would continue in future so that people could get opportunities of

recreational activities.