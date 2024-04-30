Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At PHA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi distributed
prizes and cash awards among employees for the best performance during Flora Festival.
According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, Tauqeer Haider said the PHA was continuing
to take measures to provide entertainment and facilities to people in a calm
and safe environment.
He said a series of festival would continue in future so that people could get opportunities of
recreational activities.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HoD directs to create awareness about dengue7 seconds ago
-
Int'l workshop on "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Data Security" from April 29-May 0414 seconds ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO17 seconds ago
-
Joint action plan prepared for safety of Customs, police, E&T personnel: RPO23 seconds ago
-
KKKUK holds seminar on legal insights of pakistan cybersecurity27 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Sukkur Passport Office & NADRA Center30 seconds ago
-
DPO Mardan emphasizes student safety, educational institutions33 seconds ago
-
DPO holds meeting10 minutes ago
-
Couple suffered burns10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further solidify parliamentary relations10 minutes ago
-
FDA for action against defaulters20 minutes ago
-
ACT alliance demands full implementation of track, trace system amid fiscal failures21 minutes ago