Prof Dr Nadeem honoured with TI for his services in healthcare sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Former Executive Director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Professor Dr Nadeem Qamar has been bestowed with the prestigious Pakistan Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (TI) in recognition of his exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions to healthcare in Pakistan.

Having assumed the role of Executive Director in 2015 until October 2023, Professor Qamar spearheaded a transformative journey at NICVD, elevating it to one of the foremost cardiac hospitals globally. Under his visionary guidance and with the steadfast support of the Sindh government, NICVD became a beacon of hope for cardiac patients across the country.

Among his notable achievements, Professor Qamar initiated the pivotal step of offering free-of-cost treatment at NICVD since 2017, ensuring accessibility to cardiac care for all, regardless of financial constraints. His unwavering commitment to innovation led to the establishment of NICVD Karachi as the world's largest center for Primary angioplasty and the introduction of stroke intervention program, previously unprecedented in public sector hospitals.

Furthermore, Professor Qamar prioritized the enhancement of pediatric treatment and cardiac procedures, empowering NICVD to deliver comprehensive healthcare solutions.

His efforts also extended to education and capacity building, with over 1200 fellows trained under his mentorship, thus fortifying the cardiac workforce for the future.

Recognizing the plight of cardiac patients in rural areas, Professor Qamar initiated the establishment of cardiac satellite centers across Sindh Province in collaboration with the Sindh government. To date, 10 full-fledged hospitals have been established, bringing cardiac treatment to patients' doorsteps, thereby reducing the need for arduous journeys to major cities and preventing countless fatalities.

Another groundbreaking initiative introduced by Professor Qamar is the implementation of Chest Pain Units across Sindh Province, a first-of-its-kind program globally. With 28 units now operational, these facilities have been instrumental in saving over 32,000 lives by providing timely intervention and care.

The recognition of Professor Nadeem Qamar with the Pakistan Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz stands as a testament to his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to public service, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of healthcare in Pakistan.

The NICVD family, under the leadership of Professor Tahir Saghir, extends warm congratulations to Professor Nadeem Qamar on his well-deserved recognition with the Pakistan Civil Award.