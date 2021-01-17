UrduPoint.com
Prof Nisar, Dr Arif Designated Members Of DQCB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Prof Nisar, Dr Arif designated members of DQCB

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Drugs Control Wing of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab had designated two members of District Quality Control board (DQCB) for Multan through a notification issued here.

According to notification no. PQCB/F-7, Professor Dr.

Nisar Hussain Shah of Bahuddin Zakariya University and Dr Arif Rahim Khan, Physician of Nishtar hospital were appointed as members of DQCB for period of one year, starting from mid of January, this month.

Talking to APP, Professor Nisar Hussain Shah hailed his nomination for the said post and vowed to maintain discipline in drugs industry functioning across the district. Pharmacists Khizer Abbas, Meesum Raza congratulated him as well Dr Arif Rahim for assuming new portfolio assigned by the health authority.

