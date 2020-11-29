UrduPoint.com
Profiteering Not To Be Tolerated, Sec Housing South

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Profiteering not to be tolerated, Sec Housing South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha on Sunday said that profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that provision of quality commodities on cheaper rates was being ensured.

Secretary Housing South Punjab expressed these views during visit to vegetable market, sahulat bazaars and flour mills at DG Khan area.

He said that they were reviewing rates of commodities at bazaars, flour mills and vegetables markets and quality while monitoring process would remain continue in future also.

He said that provincial government would continue initiatives to provide relief to masses.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of commodities and added that provision of quality commodities to citizens on cheaper rates included in priorities.

He informed that uplift schemes including clean water facility were underway and steps were being taken to complete these schemes as early as possible.

He said that they were striving to resolve the issues faced by the people of South Punjab.

APP /sak

