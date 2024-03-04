Progress Not Possible Without Justice In Society: Dr Asif Jah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said on Monday that progress is not possible without justice in the society because delaying justice is tantamount to denying justice
He expressed these views while addressing a gathering organized by the Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Gymkhana Club here.
He said that the Ombudsman is striving hard to address complaints of consumers as the basic purpose of our institution is to respect taxpayers and solve their issues immediately.
The Federal Tax Ombudsman said that our institution was established in 2000 with the fundamental objective of promptly addressing taxpayers' complaints, adding that our department is resolving complaints of thousands of taxpayers every year. He further said that last year, more than 9,000 applicants were resolved within 45 days, while complaints from more than 12,000 applicants this year would also be addressed without delay.
He said that our institution has initiated an awareness campaign under the Outreach Programme in remote areas of the country.
The campaign, he said had started from Dera Ghazi Khan in this regard.
He said that most of the complaints have been received by our institution, are against the federal board of revenue and we are facilitating citizens by submitting simple applications on plain paper to provide justice without delay.
Advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Nazim Saleem also spoke about the institution's establishment in 1995.
He said that a number of complaints were received against the FBR and the Federal Tax Ombudsman had tried to resolve the issues of the citizens in a best possible manner.
He said, we tried to resolve the complaints of applicants and provide them effective guidance regarding FBR so that the process of paying and collecting taxes could be made easier.
Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas, President of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry Dera Ghazi Khan thanked the Federal Tax Ombudsman, for initiating the Outreach Program from Dera Ghazi Khan.
