Project Launched To Provide Facilities In Schools, Healthcare Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:08 PM

Project launched to provide facilities in schools, healthcare centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Project Manager, Sanitation for Millions Project Irfan Khan Tuesday said that the launching of the project is to further improve clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in government schools and healthcare centers in Peshawar district.

Under the project, funded by the German agency GIZ, the organization SABAWON will provide infrastructure and technical assistance to 30 schools and health centers including the provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in Peshawar.

He said this during the inaugural ceremony of the Sanitation for Millions project held here at a local hotel was attended by GIZ, UNICEF representatives including, DEOs Peshawar, Health, Local Government and education and other concerned officials.

Irfan Khan, Project Manager, Sanitation for Millions Project, remarked that the main objective of the project is to provide clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in government schools in Peshawar district.

Irfan Khan said that WASH infrastructure would be ensured in a total of 30 schools in Peshawar district, including 16 girls and 14 boys' schools. The project also includes the provision of WASH infrastructure in 30 healthcare centers.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, District Education Officer (Male) Dr. Sahibzada Hamid said that the provision of clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in schools has great importance.

He said providing the said facilities in schools can prevent children and staff against cholera, vomiting and other related health issues. The Sanitation for Millions project will definitely make a difference in this regard.

He said that the District Education Office values the infrastructure work under the welfare stakeholders in the context of the policy of the provincial government.

He furthered we will endeavor to provide technical assistance where it is needed. DEO Peshawar hoped that best results could be achieved by providing a healthy environment for boys and girls in schools.

