Project Management Unit Inaugurated At AUP

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Project Management Unit (PMU) on Thursday inaugurated at Agriculture University of Peshawar (AUP) under Agriculture Linkages Program (ALP) to analyzing the impact of climate change on major crops' productivity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht inaugurated the project during a ceremony held here at the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, AUP.

The Principal Investigator (PI) Associate Professor Dr. Khuram Nawaz Sadozai, briefed the Vice Chancellor and other participants about the major aim and objective of this research project.

The PI acknowledged the financial support of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Islamabad to execute this project.

Prof. Dr. Ghaffar Ali, Chairman of the Department expressed the welcome note to all the participants.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the gathering of distinguished guests, including Prof Dr Dawood Jan Pro-Vice Chancellor, UAP, Dr Rizwan Ahmad, Registrar, UAP, Dr Abdus Salam, Director Finance, Dr.

Daud Nazim, Dy Director P&D, Dr Attah Ullah Shah Assistant Professor, Dr Amjad Ali, Assistant Professor and other distinguished researchers.

The Vice Chancellor, in his address, appreciated the significant contribution of PI and his project team for their research efforts to assess the “Impact of climate change on crop productivity in KP” and highlighted the University's commitment to contributing meaningful panacea to the challenges faced by the agricultural sector aimed Climate Change.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht further said that the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics remains at the forefront of academic and research endeavors, and the establishment of the Project Management Unit (PMU) for this pivotal ALP project reaffirms the University's dedication to develop a sustainable agricultural growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Pakistan.

