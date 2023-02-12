UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Human Rights Impossible Without Giving Equal Rights To Women: Bilawal

February 12, 2023

Promotion of human rights impossible without giving equal rights to women: Bilawal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that it is impossible to promote human rights without giving equal rights to women.

According to a statement issued by Bilawal House Media Cell here on Sunday, the Chairman PPP, in his message on National Woman's Day, extended greetings to the entire nation, including all the mothers, sisters and daughters of Pakistan and said that this day is a symbol of Pakistani women's struggle for democracy and resistance to dictatorship.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistani women were a metaphor of unparalleled bravery, great talent and indomitable courage, adding that the Madar-e-Millat Ms Fatima Jinnah, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were role models for the world.

"It is a matter of pride for me that Pakistan People's Party is the only party in the country which has been led by two women," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Constitution of 1973 guarantees equality, representation, protection and equal opportunities for development of women in Pakistan.

The Chairman PPP assured the Pakistani women that his party fully supports their every struggle to end all forms of discrimination and exploitation.

