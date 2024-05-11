Amir Maqam Briefed On Attabad Power Project's Progress
Published May 11, 2024
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Amir Maqam visited the Attabad lake where he was briefed on the Attabad Power Project.
The project director of the project Tahir Khan provided details on the project, stating that upon completion, it will generate 54 megawatts of electricity. He said that the project's total cost is Rs 21 billion and is expected to be completed within three years.
The project director also mentioned that a 3,200-meter-long tunnel will be constructed as part of the project.
The minister expressed hope that the project's timely completion will help alleviate the electricity load-shedding crisis in the district and surrounding areas.
The minister also praised the project as a wonderful gift from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the people of Hunza district. He assured that the federal government would provide all possible assistance for the project's completion.
