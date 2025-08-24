Open Menu

Property Taxpayers Urged To Avail Government's 5pc Rebate Offer Till Sept 30

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Property taxpayers urged to avail government's 5pc rebate offer till Sept 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Excise & Taxation department urged the property taxpayers to get benefit

from Punjab government's five percent rebate offer over payment of tax till September 30.

Director Excise Multan division, Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli said the provincial government

had announced five percent rebate offer over full payment of new financial year property

taxes. He said that property tax notices with a rebate offer were being served to all

taxpayers and added that citizens could also download the notices online and pay it.

He urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the opportunity

and pay their property taxes before end of rebate offer.

The excise official further said that awareness drive was also underway as banners

were placed at various places of the city and through social media.

He said that legal action including one percent surcharge, arrest warrants and confiscation

of properties would be launched after completion of rebate offer.

Meanwhile, the Excise department included 20,000 new units into the tax net this year

and taxpayer strength reached to 230,000 after new addition.

Recent Stories

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

41 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

6 hours ago
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

14 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

15 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

15 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

16 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

16 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan