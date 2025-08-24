MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Excise & Taxation department urged the property taxpayers to get benefit

from Punjab government's five percent rebate offer over payment of tax till September 30.

Director Excise Multan division, Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli said the provincial government

had announced five percent rebate offer over full payment of new financial year property

taxes. He said that property tax notices with a rebate offer were being served to all

taxpayers and added that citizens could also download the notices online and pay it.

He urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the opportunity

and pay their property taxes before end of rebate offer.

The excise official further said that awareness drive was also underway as banners

were placed at various places of the city and through social media.

He said that legal action including one percent surcharge, arrest warrants and confiscation

of properties would be launched after completion of rebate offer.

Meanwhile, the Excise department included 20,000 new units into the tax net this year

and taxpayer strength reached to 230,000 after new addition.