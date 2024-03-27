- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Protection Against Harassment of Women Act 2010 to ensure living without fear, discrimination: Feder ..
Protection Against Harassment Of Women Act 2010 To Ensure Living Without Fear, Discrimination: Federal Ombudsman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that the Parliament adopted an Act for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace in 2010 with a view to implementing the relevant provisions in the Constitution and ensuring equal opportunity for men and women and the right to earn a livelihood without fear or any discrimination
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that the Parliament adopted an Act for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace in 2010 with a view to implementing the relevant provisions in the Constitution and ensuring equal opportunity for men and women and the right to earn a livelihood without fear or any discrimination.
He was inaugurating a Webinar on Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, organized under the aegis of Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), here Wednesday. It was attended by the members of the AOA besides the human rights practitioners and activists in addition to the members of the OIC Ombudsman Association (OICOA) and the Forum of Pakistan’s Ombudsman (FPO).
Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who is also the President of the 47-member strong Asian Ombudsman Association, said that the Constitution of Pakistan upholds the principle of equality and dignity along with explicitly prohibiting gender discrimination in all spheres of national life. He further stated that the enactment of the relevant law against harassment in 2010 was followed by two more Acts of the Parliament in 2020 and 2022 respectively, expanding the scope of its legal provision to include men, women and transgenders alike. Enforcement of the Women’s Property Rights was also brought within the purview of these legislative provisions, he added. He said that the Webinar is intended to share the Pakistan’s experiences, best practices and the exchange of information with a view to promoting gender equality and the right to work with dignity for all.
Later Ms. Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH) also made a presentation on the scope of work and operational framework of the FOSPAH, which was established in 2011. She said that FOSPAH was playing a vital role in upholding the constitutional provision of equality and dignity alongwith striving to create an environment free of harassment and discrimination. She further added that Pakistan has the distinction as being the only country with a dedicated Ombudsperson Institution to deal with the challenges of women empowerment and denial of rights, thereby emphasizing the need for support to over 49% of the population. The presentation was followed by a lively Q/A session, wherein international participants asked searching questions about Pakistan’s experiences in these fields and requested for sharing of best practices to move forward.
Organized in the backdrop of the International Women’s Day, the webinar holds special significance for the member states as these are striving to overcome identical challenges particularly with regard to women empowerment and protection. So far, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat has received nearly 75 confirmations to attend the Webinar online. The nominations received from the AOA members included, the People’s Republic of China, Thailand, Japan, Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Korea, Türkiye and Indonesia, apart from the Provincial Ombudsmen in Pakistan and representatives from the Regional Offices of the Wafaqi Mohtasib.
Recent Stories
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..
Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah To ..3 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in KP: Khyber Pakhtunk ..3 minutes ago
-
Meeting to discuss reforms in Health Department soon: Qasim Shah26 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks report of roads from KPHA35 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses upgradation of Type D Hospital in Tirah, Khyber36 minutes ago
-
Gandapur directs for expediting work on Peshawar Valley Project36 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan36 minutes ago
-
CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project45 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP45 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 31 accused45 minutes ago
-
KMU holds syndicate meeting45 minutes ago
-
Development work at parks continues ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr46 minutes ago