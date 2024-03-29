Protective Wire Drive For Motorcyclists Continues
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Shah Nikdur police under the supervision of Station House Officer Wasim Abass has launched an antenna drive for bike riders aimed to secure motorcyclists from kite string.
Policemen installed antennas on motorcycles to prevent previous lives from killer string.
Wasim Abass said that police had launched the drive on special directives of District Police Officer Faisal Kamran. He said that no kite-flying case had been reported after the hectic effort of police.
He said that police had adopted zero tolerance policy against kite fliers.
