Protest At Phulleli Bridge Causes Severe Traffic Jam
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 10:51 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The residents of Ansari Mohalla, Rishi Ghat and other areas of Hyderabad blocked the road on Wednesday by staging sit-in at Phulleli bridge against the alleged police action to evacuate their houses.
Protesting residents staged a sit-in and blocked City Gate Road from Hala Naka, causing traffic jams.