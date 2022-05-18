Protest at Phulleli bridge causes severe traffic jam

The residents of Ansari Mohalla, Rishi Ghat and other areas of Hyderabad blocked the road on Wednesday by staging sit-in at Phulleli bridge against the alleged police action to evacuate their houses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The residents of Ansari Mohalla, Rishi Ghat and other areas of Hyderabad blocked the road on Wednesday by staging sit-in at Phulleli bridge against the alleged police action to evacuate their houses.

Protesting residents staged a sit-in and blocked City Gate Road from Hala Naka, causing traffic jams.