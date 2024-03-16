Open Menu

Protest In Ganderbal Against IIOJK Authorities’ Anti-people Policies

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Protest in Ganderbal against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A protest was held in Ganderbal district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, residents of Tulmullah in the district voicing their frustration over a sudden surge in monthly electricity tariffs staged the protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) authorities.

“The electricity supply is unreliable, and now we are burdened with bills that lack justification,” the protesters said.

They warned that if the situation persists, they will refuse to pay the bills and demand the withdrawal of electricity services from the area altogether.

“For domestic purposes, we are being charged exorbitant amounts, despite our modest incomes. If the Power Development Department insists on these unjust bills, we are prepared to live without electricity as we have done before,” the protesters asserted.

Related Topics

India Protest Electricity Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

12 minutes ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

12 minutes ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

26 minutes ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

27 minutes ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

27 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

27 minutes ago
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

27 minutes ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

38 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

38 minutes ago
 Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

38 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

38 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss h ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan