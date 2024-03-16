Protest In Ganderbal Against IIOJK Authorities’ Anti-people Policies
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A protest was held in Ganderbal district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the anti-people policies of the authorities.
According to Kashmir Media Service, residents of Tulmullah in the district voicing their frustration over a sudden surge in monthly electricity tariffs staged the protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) authorities.
“The electricity supply is unreliable, and now we are burdened with bills that lack justification,” the protesters said.
They warned that if the situation persists, they will refuse to pay the bills and demand the withdrawal of electricity services from the area altogether.
“For domestic purposes, we are being charged exorbitant amounts, despite our modest incomes. If the Power Development Department insists on these unjust bills, we are prepared to live without electricity as we have done before,” the protesters asserted.
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
36 candidates submit nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.7 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme12 minutes ago
-
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project12 minutes ago
-
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme26 minutes ago
-
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting27 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan27 minutes ago
-
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt27 minutes ago
-
IGP orders action over violence against women38 minutes ago
-
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in thwarting North Waziri ..38 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns PTI’s ‘malicious cam ..38 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation38 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being commemorated on March 2138 minutes ago