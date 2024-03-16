Protest in Ganderbal against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A protest was held in Ganderbal district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, residents of Tulmullah in the district voicing their frustration over a sudden surge in monthly electricity tariffs staged the protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) authorities.

“The electricity supply is unreliable, and now we are burdened with bills that lack justification,” the protesters said.

They warned that if the situation persists, they will refuse to pay the bills and demand the withdrawal of electricity services from the area altogether.

“For domestic purposes, we are being charged exorbitant amounts, despite our modest incomes. If the Power Development Department insists on these unjust bills, we are prepared to live without electricity as we have done before,” the protesters asserted.