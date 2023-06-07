UrduPoint.com

Providing Safe, Secure Transport System Basic Right Of Human Beings: Federal Minister For Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Providing safe, secure transport system basic right of human beings: Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday said that providing a safe and secure transport system and safe roads was the basic right of all human beings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday said that providing a safe and secure transport system and safe roads was the basic right of all human beings.

He was addressing a seminar on 'Optimum Use of Existing Resources: A Prototype Model for Road Safety' organized by the school of Sociology, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad.

The minister highly appreciated the efforts of PI, Co-PI and team GCF-744 and assured his complete cooperation in this regard. He also promised that he would raise his voice for road safety in the Parliament, among the cabinet members and the PM office to support and promote the objectives of road safety.

Dean of Social Sciences, QAU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Principal Investigator for project GCF-744 Prof.

Dr Muhammad Zaman, Co-PI Dr Imran Sabir, Prof. Dr Hassan Mehmood of Electronics Department, team GCF, Director NIRS Malik Ramazan Ali were also present at the occasion. The agenda of the seminar was road safety and human rights.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Zaman presented the policy brief of the project road safety and reinforced the spirit and enthusiasm of his team to build a centrally controlled smart transport system supported by IOTs. This system will provide data management, a smart journey planner, a smart licensing system and a smart parking system. This will provide smart solutions for traffic problems like congestion, carbon emissions, violation of traffic rules and wrong parking. Dean of social sciences Dr Idrees appreciated the efforts of team GCF and expressed his pride and pleasure in their performance.

Related Topics

Islamabad Parliament Road Traffic All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

50 minutes ago
 HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billi ..

HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billion circular debt issue via ren ..

37 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

51 minutes ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

48 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.