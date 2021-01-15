Provincial Adviser directs CDA to identify recreational places on inland sea

Advisor to the Sindh Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said the Coastal Development Authority (CDA), Sindh should soon complete the basic survey as well as identify recreational places on the inland sea for shuttling of people through a ferry service with the participation of the private sector, to provide the masses with affordable sea voyages

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said the Coastal Development Authority (CDA), Sindh should soon complete the basic survey as well as identify recreational places on the inland sea for shuttling of people through a ferry service with the participation of the private sector, to provide the masses with affordable sea voyages.

He said this while addressing a high-level meeting on Coastal Development, said a statement on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development department Sindh Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, and Director General CDA Sindh Riaz Ali Abbasi besides other senior officials.

The adviser said that it was necessary to utilize land as well as marine resources to provide healthy recreational opportunities to the citizens, so that the people can go to various small islands in the sea and realize that nature has blessed us with such invaluable picnic resorts.

With just a little care, we can make them world-class tourist destinations, he added.

Murtaza Wahab said the CDA Sindh should also involve the private sector in the efforts of maritime tourism development so that the coastal strip of Sindh, which is rich in natural resources, can be developed for the economic development of the country.

He also said that as soon as the initial cruise facility is launched, given the pressure of public demand, many private sector investors will come forward to expand maritime tourism in the area, which will not only create employment for the locals but it will also help in further promoting the positive image of Pakistan in the world.

Murtaza Wahab further said that maritime tourism in the world is called the blue economy through which the developed countries earn millions of Dollars in foreign exchange annually. Therefore, as a developing country, it is important that we also use these valuable resources to make the most of our economy, he added.