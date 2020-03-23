UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister For Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Inspects Quarantine Area

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:36 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik inspected Quarantine facility and inspected quality of food and treatment facility for the zaireen.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He stated that the people in Quarantine were not allowed to meet one another.

Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq stated that emergency like steps were being taken to dealt coronavirus issue.

On this occasion, deputy commissioner Aamir Khattak said that they were de-linking all buildings of Quarantine. Overall, 939 male and 268 female are residing at Quarantine. Focal persons additional deputy commissioner revenue Tayyib Khan, AC Sadar Shehzad Meboob and other

