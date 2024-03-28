Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi chairs meeting on land record computerization

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 10:16 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Thursday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss the computerization of land records.
The meeting among others was attended by Project Director, Khalid Zaman and concerned officials of the Land Revenue Department.
The meeting was briefed about ongoing projects of land record computerization in the province.
Chairing the meeting, the provincial revenue minister directed the setting up of counters in patwar circles of Lora, Bakot and Booni to issue computerized documents of land records.
He said that counters in respective areas would facilitate people in getting land record besides reducing the load on the Service Centre in Abbottabad.
He directed steps to address the shortage of staff in Service Delivery Centers and said that computer operators deputed in the Deputy Commissioner's Office should be recalled and assigned duties in service centers
The minister also directed to devise a plan for deputing computer operators according to need basis and workload.
