Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressive impact and accomplishments report

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) As the Minister of Local Government, Ibrahim Murad streamlined $1 Billion foreign funded development projects

-Added Rs 2.2 Billion to provincial exchequer through better auction of 118 cattle markets

-Raised property tax collection by Rs 10 billion

-Launched youth volunteer program with 10000+ registrations

-Laid off of 5000 Ghost LWMC Employees saving Rs 100 Million monthly

-Launched Safai Nisf Iman campaign to dispose 200,000 tons of waste

-Launch of Ap Baldiya Aap Ki 1198 helpline for doorstep service delivery

-Made 1500 postings on merit

As the Minister for Mines Ibrahim Murad ensured

-Rs 2.17 Billion Increase in Non-Tax Revenue

-Launched Roadmap to generate Rs 150 billion revenue

-Initiated exploration of Placer Gold deposits under ADP scheme

-Turned PUNJMIN into a profitable entity with Rs 400 million in profit

-Recovered Rs 4 billion from illegal mine leaseholders

-Issued recovery notices worth Rs 3 billion against PMDC and cement factories

-Launched a Rs 650 million corruption reference against former officials

-Approved a record Rs 1 Billion allocation for welfare of mine workers and their families

-Reduced emergency response time to 4 minutes

As the Transport Minister, Ibrahim Murad launched a revolutionary project of 26,000+ electric vehicles

-Achieved a saving of Rs 600 billion on road maintenance through axle load Implementation

-Initiated a Rs 2.

5 billion revenue plan for Orange Line and Metro Bus services

-Completed Rs 2.5 billion project for track works of Rawalpindi and Lahore metro bus service

-Brought transport fares down by 20%

-Endorsed free travel for 2.5 million students on Orange Line Train.

-Recorded highest Orange Line passenger number of 250000

-Revamped B, C, D category bus stations

-Refurbished 200 bus shelters



As the Livestock Minister, he ensured historic registration of 6,567 farms and 1,32,428 animals

-Launched Pakistan’s first-ever Disease Control Center

-Banned smuggling and slaughtering of breeding female animals

-Initiated genetic improvement of 1.1 million non-descript cattle through insemination

-Installed trackers on 256 livestock field vehicles

-Made financing of up to Rs 10 million available to farmers through BoP

-Implemented Rs 167M project on 38000 acres for propagation of high protein fodder

-Launched FMD control program

-Added 7 mobile veterinary labs for disease surveillance

-Declared Bahawalpur as Meat Zone, Sahiwal as Milk Zone to boost exports