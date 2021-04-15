UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister Visits Ramadan Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:24 PM

Provincial minister visits Ramadan Bazaar

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq along with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq paid a surprise visit to Sasta Ramadan Bazaar here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-:

The minister inspected various shops and checked the quality,prices of consumable items,ensure implementation of corona SOPs and inquired about the facilities available to buyers.

While giving briefing to Provincial Minister, Deputy Commissioner said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar,eight sasta Ramadan Bazaars were set up in Sialkot district to ensure the supply of quality food items including flour and sugar at discounted rates to the people during the month of Ramadan.

In all the Sasta Ramadan Bazaars, fresh fruit and vegetable fair price shops and utility stores sale counter were set up under the supervision of market committees, he added DC said that the department of Livestock ensured the availability of meat including beef, mutton and poultry at controlled rates.

Deputy Commissioner added that as per the policy of Punjab government, 25% subsidy was being given on 13 essential items in Ramadan Bazaars.

Provincial Minister Ikhlaq directed that the administration should launch a full campaign to control the prices of food items in the open market besides Sasta Ramzan Bazaaars.

AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf said that all the essential items were available in abundance.She added that special security and parking measures were made in Ramzan Bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, General Secretary Traders Association Sheikh Javed Haider, Zaki Cheema and Suleiman Tahir and other local officials were also present on the occasion.

