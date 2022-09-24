Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG PFA

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has prepared an emergency action plan to ensure the provision of clean drinking water for people across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has prepared an emergency action plan to ensure the provision of clean drinking water for people across the province.

In this connection, the authority will collect the water samples of Wasa filtration plants and other drinking water sources for laboratory tests from Lahore, Multan and other divisions of Punjab.

This was informed by newly appointed Director General of PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik, while chairing a meeting with PFA officials after taking over the charge of his office here on Saturday.

He vowed to make Punjab an adulteration-free province as per the vision of chief minister Punjab as well as to ensure the provision of safe and quality food.

He said that the provincial food regulatory body will also collect the glutton free edibles products to check is it glutton free or not, besides starting drinking water sampling campaign.

According to the international standards, PFA to develop a system to check the glutton free food items.

Further, the authority will prepare a plan on emergency basis to check the special food for patients along with other food articles, he added.

He said the utmost priority is to bring improvement and innovation in the food industry along with ensuring quality food supply to the masses. He said that PFA will make a comprehensive policy to eliminate the adulteration mafia and introduce laws following international standards.

Mudassar Riaz said that the PFA will bring the food industry and academia on the same page for better legislation by utilising all available resources. Moreover, the Provincial Food Regulatory Body will give special focus to aware the public about unhygienic food and adulteration.

Mudassar Malik belongs to 33th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS). Before his posting as a DG PFA, he has been posted on various key positions in Punjab including commissioner DG Khan, DG Social Welfare, deputy commissioner Lahore and Multan.