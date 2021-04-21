Provision relief to people top priority of district administration in Ramzan: DC Awaran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Wednesday said the providing relief to the people is the top priority of the district administration through setting up Sasta Bazaar in Holy Ramzan.

He expressed these while visiting Sasta Bazaar which was set up by district administration saying food items are available at cheap prices in Sasta Bazaar and citizens visited and bought goods from it in large numbers.

The district administration is trying to provide maximum relief to the people and create facilities for them he said saying the general public would get relief from the sale of cheap items and will be able to buy food items at cheaper rates than the Bazaar.

Concerned officers and others accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit where the DC Mir Saifullah Khatiran reviewed the quality of vegetables, fruits, sugar and other items and the implementation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The availability of goods had ensured in the Sasta Bazaar which would address public grievances promptly to further improve the quality of service of it, he said, adding that our goal is to provide relief to the people.

He said that all the shopkeepers should display the price list in a prominent place and special attention should be paid to the quality along with reduction in the price of goods. He said that special care should be taken to implement Coronavirus SOPs in Ramzan Sasta Bazaar and to ensure that the incoming customers also follow the SOPs.

He said that the purpose of Ramzan Sasta Bazaar was to ensure adequate availability of essential commodities and their sale at fixed prices.