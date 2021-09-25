PSC to hold Hands-on Gardening Workshop for kids

Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with Sabza-in-a non-profit organization has planned to organize Hands-on Gardening Workshop to introduce children between the age of (6 to 14) to the wonders of gardening and environmental issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with Sabza-in-a non-profit organization has planned to organize Hands-on Gardening Workshop to introduce children between the age of (6 to 14) to the wonders of gardening and environmental issues.

According to an official of PSC, this workshop, being arranged online and onsite for the students of Karachi, is part of�"DIY Gardening Project"�of�PSC and Sabza-in to enhance Gardening not only as hobby but also as a survival skill, through providing.� The kids will be provided low cost "Gardening Starter kits" which are a source of starting gardening in easy way and protect environmental degradation, the official said.

The activities included are Teaching kids basics of gardening through activities, Germination/Sprouting, Need and care of plants, Kitchen to garden concept � Easy veggies to grow, Best out of waste, Container and soil preparation, Seed Sowing, Takeaways 3 pot with different herb seeds on it and Lots of fun and knowledge about nature.

The workshop is an ideal opportunity for those kids who want to grow up loving how to garden and grow their own food as it promises to keep them engaged, enthralled and passionate about gardening, the official said.

The details of the workshop can be acquired through the web link: https://paksc.org/event/763-hands-on-gardening-workshop-for-kids