India Engaged In Genocide In Occupied Kashmir Since Aug 2019: APHC Leader Lone
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Abdul Hameed Lone has said that India has resorted to genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) following its unilateral move on August 5, 2019.
Talking to APP here on Monday in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) in Islamabad,
Lone stated that India’s actions in Kashmir are in clear violation of international law and United Nations resolutions. "India signed a written agreement with the United Nations in 1948, committing to abide by the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. Resolution 91 clearly prohibits any illegal or unilateral actions by India," he said.
He added that despite India's claims of normalcy, over 800,000 Indian troops remain stationed in the valley. “If peace truly prevails, then India should withdraw its massive military presence from Kashmir,” he demanded.
Referring to India's international image, Lone described it as a terrorist state, adding that Indian-sponsored terrorism is being discussed in global capitals including Canada and the United States.
“India is now facing isolation on the world stage and has never acted sincerely with its neighbors,” he noted.
The APHC leader lauded Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiri people. “Pakistan has fought three wars over Kashmir and has made immense sacrifices. It is the only country that has consistently supported the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination,” he said.
Lone also took aim at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Modi once mocked Pakistanis as beggars — but now the ground realities have made him realize the truth. Hopefully, India has learned its lesson and will not attempt another aggression.”
He further said that the creation of Pakistan and its emergence as a nuclear power as “miraculous achievements,” adding that "May 10 marked yet another miracle," without providing further detail.
