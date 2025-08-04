Youm-e-Istehsal calls for settlement of Jammu & Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resolutions, Kashmiri aspirations: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President, Asif Ali Zardari, in his message on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ (August 5) said the day underscores the need for a settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, for a lasting peace in South Asia amid the resounding success of the ‘Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos’ which is a matter of great pride for the people of Pakistan.

In his message, the president said, "Today, the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is being somberly observed. That day, India scrapped the special status of IIOJK and bifurcated it into two so-called ‘Union Territories’ to alter its internationally-recognized disputed status and undermine the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people."

President Zardari said the Indian authorities had taken a number of steps, aimed at changing the IIOJK’s demographic structure and political landscape, during last six years. These measures, he added include gerrymandering of the electoral Constituencies, allowing addition of non-Kashmiris to electoral rolls, issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, granting more powers to the Lieutenant Governor in administrative matters, and introduction of new laws on ownership of land and property.

He mentioned that India had increased its oppression in IIOJK since 5 August 2019. As a result, he said the Kashmiri people were confronted with the danger of becoming a disempowered community in their own land. "The genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people remains behind bars," he said, adding, the intimidation of innocent people, arbitrary detentions, and the so-called ‘cordon and search’ operations have become a matter of routine.

He underscored that the local media was silenced and the Kashmiri people were unable to fully enjoy their freedoms of expression and assembly.

Most importantly, he said they were unable to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination. In the context of India’s recent aggression against Pakistan, this year’s “Youm-e-Istehsal” assumes greater significance, he added.

For its part, he said Pakistan will continue to extend all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of IIOJK for the fullest realization of their legitimate rights.