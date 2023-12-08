Open Menu

PSCA Reunites Four Kids With Their Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 06:06 PM

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has reunited four lost children with their parents in different areas of Punjab including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has reunited four lost children with their parents in different areas of Punjab including Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, the lost children were reunited with their parents in Kot Lakhpat and Green Town localities of Lahore, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Five-year-old Noor Fatima, six-year-old Kanwal Batool, seven-year-old Sufyan and two-and-a-half years old Komal were reunited through Emergency 15 helpline, while whereabouts were identified through calls.

Parents reported the missing children on Emergency 15, and the Lost and Found Centre at the Safe Cities diligently matched the calls, confirming the identities of the children.

A spokesperson said the PSCA Lost and Found Center had successfully reunited more than 5,000 people till date. In cases of loss, the public is encouraged to report immediately on Emergency 15 for prompt assistance.

