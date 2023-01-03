PSQCA stops production in four illegal steel mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Tuesday stopped four illegal and unlicensed steel mills from production, and seized huge quantity of deformed steel bars and other products in the provincial capital.

According to PSQCA spokesman, following the direction of Federal Minister for Science & Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon, PSQCA Director General Zainul Abedin constituted a special team headed by Deputy Director Asghar Ali for crackdown.

The teams raided Harbanspura, Misri Shah, Baghbanpura, Kala Khatai Road and seized huge stock of deformed steel bars and other steel products from four mills.

Director General Zainul Abedin asked all steel mills to submit their applications for license to avoid legal action, adding that PSQCA would provide maximum technical support to the industry following the government's policy "ease of doing business".

He added that crackdown would continue till the last steel mill apply for license.

The PSQCA has so far taken action against 23 steel mills from which 10 have applied for PSQCA license while cases against nine other steel mills had beensent to the court.

However, owners of another five steel mills have also applied for licenses.