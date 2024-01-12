Open Menu

PTA Conducts Raids Against Illegal Issuance Of SIMsy

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Offices in Lahore and Sukkur, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circles, successfully conducted raids against franchises of two mobile phone companies in Sharaqpur Sharif and Kandhkot.

The aim was to curb the illegal issuance of SIMs, which is often associated with criminal activities such as fraud, identity theft, and other illicit operations said a news release issued here on Friday.

During the raids, 13 active SIMs were confiscated, and 08 Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices, used for the illegal activation of SIMs, were seized.

The owner of the Sharqpur Sharif franchise has been arrested, while two individuals at Kandkot franchise have been nominated in the FIR.

The FIA is currently investigating the cases. The ongoing crackdown against the illegal issuance of SIMs highlights PTA’s commitment to eradicate this menace.

