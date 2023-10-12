Open Menu

PTCL Decides To Monetize 12 Non-core Assets For Enhancing Financial Agility

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 05:34 PM

PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for enhancing financial agility

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited has decided to sell its twelve surplus immovable assets in nine cities to strengthen its financial health and service capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited has decided to sell its twelve surplus immovable assets in nine cities to strengthen its financial health and service capacity.

This is in consideration of the company’s aggressive network and ICT infrastructure expansion plans, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Required approvals have been accorded for the planned sale of company’s properties, situated in Attock, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Kasur, Multan, Okara, Sadiqabad and Sialkot.

As a responsible corporate entity, PTCL ensures strict compliance with the relevant company policies and legal frameworks in all business operations.

The planned transactions will be carried out through a transparent auction process in accordance with the rules and regulations to provide an equal opportunity to all individuals/firms interested in buying the properties.

The funds generated from these properties will be allocated to the expansion of PTCL's network and IT infrastructure.

The liquid resources will play a pivotal role in financing upcoming projects aimed at delivering enhanced connectivity and integrated ICT services to an even larger consumer and enterprise user base across the nation.

PTCL remains committed to its mission to provide seamless connectivity solutions to meet the evolving needs of Pakistan's digital landscape.

