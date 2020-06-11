UrduPoint.com
PTCL Deploys Nokia Software Products To Enhance Customer Experience And Service

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:31 AM

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has deployed Nokia automation, analytics and machine learning software to enhance the customer experience and improve customer service accuracy and efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has deployed Nokia automation, analytics and machine learning software to enhance the customer experience and improve customer service accuracy and efficiency.

Among the products rolled out were Nokia Service Management Platform (SMP), which automates and simplifies the entire customer care process and significantly reduces the time to resolve customer issues while improving accuracy, said a news release.

Nokia SMP was deployed across all PTCL Contact Centers in Pakistan. With this, customer service representatives are more efficient with all relevant information including guided resolution steps now available on a single pane of glass.

PTCL customers can now enjoy a better overall experience as Nokia SMP constantly improves trouble prediction and resolution capability, while reducing customer service costs. The software is based on Nokia Bell Labs machine learning algorithms.

Moreover, PTCL customers can now have an improved quality of experience across internet connectivity, IPTV and communications services by using Nokia's software solution.

PTCL and Nokia's collaboration includes the already deployed Nokia Network Analyzer Copper, as well as Nokia Network Analyzer Fiber, to gather insights that provide remote diagnosis and troubleshooting of last mile issues, further enhancing service quality and reducing customer service time and operational expense.

Chief Commercial and Group Strategy Officer, PTCL, Moqeem ul Haque said, "We are committed to digitizing our customer experience and reduce customer effort by meaningful customer interactions with higher on-the-spot resolution. This project has enabled us to re-design our workflows with increased effectiveness at a lower cost. Our collaboration with Nokia has greatly accelerated our experience and organizational transformation."Head of Nokia Software for MEA Henrique Vale, , said, "This go-live deployment provides several efficient tools that enhance PTCL's customer service capabilities and the user experience across the board. We are pleased with the deployment with PTCL and look forward to further supporting one of the leading telecom service provider in Pakistan for its digital transformation efforts."

