Open Menu

PTDC To Hold Big 'Tourism Education Conference' Next Month, State-of Art Health Facilities For Tourists Soon: MD

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

PTDC to hold big 'Tourism Education Conference' next month, State-of art health facilities for tourists soon: MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-Ur-Rehman Rana Wednesday said that Pakistan has been making sustained efforts to boost tourism in the country, seeking a rise in footfall of both domestic and international tourists, after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said PTDC in next month of February would hold a 'Tourism education conference' where we will focus on introducing tourism as a subject in schools and establish more tourism academies to aware our youth for responsible tourists.

He said that PTDC is introducing an awareness drive through social media and electronic media platforms on 'Responsible tourist' where we will engage our key stakeholders within the school ecosystem to ensure the success of this transformative initiative.

Talking about another project, PTDC MD said that the department with the coordination of the health ministry also identified five to six hospitals in various cities of the country for ensuring quality health facilities to tourists, adding, that we are focusing on the health wellness of tourists where they will get best surgery, transplant, Yoga and other medical treatments.

He said that our objective is to promote local tourism by educating tourists, adding, that PTDC also introducing a 'National Calender of Events' soon where tourist can easily plan their holiday trips, adding, Pakistan has a lot of potential to attract a huge number of foreign tourists and expatriate Pakistanis to explore and witness the country’s culture, religious tourism, eco-tourism, and Sikh heritage.

To another question, he said that the number of foreign tourists who arrived in Pakistan in the year 2023 is a 115 percent increase in foreign tourists, adding, PTDC had also launched a new website for online booking of hotels and motels, adding that people have started to contact PTDC hotels and motels for advanced booking of rooms to avoid rush.

Pakistan's hospitality is known for its warmth and generosity, which will create more welcoming environment for

tourists in the coming days, he added.

Pakistan also improving its infrastructure, including airports, roads, and public transportation, to make it easier for tourists to travel within the country, he mentioned.

Pakistan will offer more effective tourism opportunities to international audiences through targeted marketing campaigns and partnerships with travel agencies and tour operators, MD highlighted.

"We are introducing a project in which we will streamline our visa policies to make it easier for tourists to obtain visas and travel to the country", he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Social Media February Visa PTDC Media Best PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

4 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

13 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

13 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

13 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

13 hours ago
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

13 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

13 hours ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

13 hours ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

14 hours ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan