PTH winners performances presented in PUCAR

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The performances of Punjab Talent Hunt 2021-22 position holders were presented in Punjab Council of the Arts, Sargodha Division here on Friday.

Director Headquarters Lahore Abrar Alam said that the land of Punjab was rich in arts,culture and creativity and Punjab Talent Hunt Program had played role in bringing talent of the youth in light.

On the occasion, singer Memona Sajid who got first position from Lahore division in music, Ataullah's Ludy Folk Dance Team of Multan Division who got second position in folk dance competition and Nowsherawan team from Faisalabad who got third position in drama competition. Director Headquarters Lahore Abrar Alam, Director Sargodha Division Mughees-bin-Aziz, Assistant director Faisalabad division Asad Hayat Noel, Assistant Director PUCAR Sargodha Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and Assistant Director Lahore Arts Council Sherbaz were present on the occasion.