The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against delimitation schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against delimitation schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the next general elections.

Former planning minister and PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar filed the petition and named the federation, Election Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Election Commission, Statistics Department, provincial chief secretaries and cabinet secretary as parties.

The petition prayed that the schedule by the ECP was unconstitutional therefore, there was no need for new delimitation till the new census. It had further prayed the court to validate the delimitation of May 3, 2018.

It prayed that the election commission and the secretary election commission should be ordered to ensure the election process and prevent any delay in it.