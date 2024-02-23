PTI founder, Bushra Bibi file appeals to IHC against their convictions

PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on Friday again filed appeals to Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging their convictions in cypher and Toshakhana cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on Friday again filed appeals to Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging their convictions in cypher and Toshakhana cases.

The petitioners also prayed the court to suspend their sentences, announced by the trial courts in the cases.

Previously, the Registrar Office of IHC has raised objections against the appeals of PTI founder and his wife.

Later, the lawyers withdrew the cases and now filed the same again after removing the objections of the

Registrar Office.