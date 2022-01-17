PTI govt heading towards welfare state: SAPM

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was moving in the direction of welfare state

Prime Minister Imran Khan after becoming Prime Minister started opening Langar Khana, Ehsaas program, Kamyab Jawan Program, health cards, Kissan card, and housing scheme to provide shelter to low income group.

The PTI leadership was fulfilling the promises made with the people of Pakistan during election campaign, he added.

Criticizing the Opposition party leaders, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to work on the pattern of a welfare state.

The SAPM said that a large number of families living in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Punjab and other parts are availing the health card facility for medical treatment of their family members.

He advised the Opposition parties to avoid character assassination of any parliamentarians. He said it is the responsibility of every party members to adopt civilized language.

