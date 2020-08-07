UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Launches Biggest Urban Development Project: CM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project would prove to be biggest project of the country's history.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony here, he said it would be second planned city in the country after Islamabad. The authority for this project had also been set up, he added.

He said that three barrages would be constructed for storing 585,000 cusec water while water storage would also improve the level of underground water in Lahore.

Usman Buzdar said setting up lake and green zones would also help in improving the eco system and dealing with environmental pollution.

He said that 6 million plants would be planted at the project area whereas 1.

8 million residential units would provide modern residential facilities to the people.

He said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project Authority's Act had been passed and chairman of the authority had also been appointed and board of the authority had been completed.

The Chief Minister said this mega project was a challenge which had been accepted by PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that no former governments had dared to accept this challenge as they could not start it.

No one would be allowed to create hurdle in this project as it would accelerate economic activities besides creating new job opportunities and promoting local industry, he concluded.

