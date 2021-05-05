PTI govt pursuing policy of composite development: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government is pursuing the policy of composite development and the journey of development will be expedited to ensure that the rights of any city were not compromised He was talking to various parliamentarians who called on him at CM office.

The CM said that proposals of the parliamentarians were given importance in the formation of district development package. Punjab was leading other provinces in every respect, he said adding the government would complete its constitutional tenure and general elections would be held in 2023.

He regretted that the past government paid no attention towards the development of backward areas as it wanted the progress of specific cities only. Meanwhile, the people were benefitting from the Ramzan package, he added.

The negative politics of the PDM was all but over as people had no interest in the politics of chaos.

Those who met include MNAs Ch. Amer Sultan Cheema, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi, Special Assistant Ameer Muhammad Khan, MPAs Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Muhammad Amer Anayat Shahani, Javed Kauser, Musarat Jamshed Cheema and Muhammad Latif Nazar.