PTI leader demand justice for the murder of Babar Khanzada

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded justice for Babar Khanzada, a poor young man, who was allegedly murdered in custody of Tando Allahyar district police.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House in Hala Naka area here Friday, he said that he was saddened to see the photographs of dead body of that young man on social media as he was shown hanged in police lockup.

He told that PTI's Tando Allahyar chapter protested in leadership of advocate Ali Palh but in vain as the police did not lodge FIR of Khanzada's murder.

"The police lodge FIR even when a dog of some rich person is stolen but they ignored the cases of the poor people," he deplored.

Sheikh alleged that the policemen demanded bribe from the sister of Khanzada and on refusal threatened the family about consequences.

"The police had kidnapped the innocent young man to get extortion," he alleged.

According to him, in order to win her brother's freedom Khanzada's sister went to the police station taking pension money of his father but till then her brother was dead.

The opposition leader lamented that the police refused to lodge FIR and dubbed the police-custody murder as a suicide.

"This is a shameful incident and we strongly condemn it," he said and assured that they would provide all legal assistance to the Khanzada family to get justice.

The PTI's leader also blamed district Umerkot police for forcefully seeking money from the beneficiaries of the Ehsas Kifalat Program at the program's centers.

He said 3 days ago a PTI worker Umer Arain exposed that scam on the social media and he was arrested in fake case by local assistant commissioner.

From the police station he was shifted to the house of SHO and subjected to severe torture, he added.

He said the corrupt policemen are a stain on the police uniform, adding that the political intervention in Sindh police was rising and the police had become slaves of the rulers.

Sheikh claimed that Khanzada the police picked up Khanzada in last Ramazan as well but he was released when his elder sister paid bribe.

The PTI leader pointed out that a similar a case surfaced in a police station of KPK as well but IG Sanaullah Abbasi arrested the involved cops and justice was provided to the affected family.

However, in Tando Allahyar the same SHO was occupying his seat as yet, he bemoaned.

Sheikh later visited Tando Allahyar along with local PTI leaders and offered condolence to the aggrieved family and sought details ofincident from them. He also visited the police station to get the FIR registered.