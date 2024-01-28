PTI Leaders At Rallies Tank, DI Khan Seek Vote For Upcoming Polls
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 10:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday held rallies in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan and urged their supporters to vote for them in upcoming general elections.
Addressing the public gathering organized at Haq Nawaz Park in Dera Ismail Khan, PTI senior leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat claimed that his party would win the polls.
He criticized that the political parties of the previous coalition government which were united against PTI, were now running their election campaigns against each other.
Introducing PTI candidates in Southern districts, he said Dawar Khan Kundi PTI candidate would run from from NA-43 (Tank), while Ali Amin Gandapur from NA-44 (DI Khan-I) and Shoaib Khan Miankhel from NA-45 (DI Khan-II) while on provincial seats, Usman Bettani from PK-108 (Tank) Kamran shah from PK-111 (Paharpur), Ali Amin Gandapur from PK-112 and PK-113, Ismail Baloch from PK-114 (Prova).
PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and candidate from NA-44 Ali Amin Khan Gandpur also addressed the event through audio link in local language Saraiki.
