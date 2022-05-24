UrduPoint.com

PTI Long March; Health Authorities Put On High Alert

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 10:12 PM

PTI Long March; Health Authorities put on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The government hospitals in the twin cities have been put on high alert by the management to deal with any untoward situation during the planned long March of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)on May 25.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, the Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority(DHA) and Medical Superintendents of Allied Hospitals have been asked to ensure the situation of high alert in all hospitals to meet any emergency.

The hospital's administration had been directed to ensure the availability of standby ambulances, paramedical staff and others round the clock.

Meanwhile, the CEO DHA would be responsible for the availability of staff of health institutions, including THQs, RHCs, and BHUs, as per her respective domain till the end of March.

