PTI MNA Injured During NA Proceedings

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

PTI MNA injured during NA proceedings

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Akram Cheema was injured after being hit by a sanitizer bottle thrown at him allegedly from the opposition benches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Akram Cheema was injured after being hit by a sanitizer bottle thrown at him allegedly from the opposition benches.

As Leader of the Opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif rose to deliver his speech on the budget in the National Assembly and uttered just a few sentences, someone from the opposition benches threw the bottle towards the treasury side, which hit Akram Cheema, causing injury to him.

Speaker Asad Qaiser, who was in the chair, ordered the security staff that who ever had thrown the object should to be escorted out of the House.

He said he would take action against the individual who was responsible for the incident.

"I will not conduct this House until both the government and the opposition settle the matters," Asad Qaiser said and adjourned the session to meet again at 1200 hours on June 17.

Earlier, the speaker repeatedly asked the members to have their seats, who, however, continued rumpus in the House.

Though the House met for two hours and 29 minutes, but the proceedings remained suspended for more than two hours.

Shebaz Sharif, during his speech, condemned yesterday's incident and said it was the speaker's responsibility to maintain the sanctity of the House and run it in accordance with the law.

He said the opposition including his party had decided that they would reciprocate if the speeches from the opposition benches were peacefully listened to.

