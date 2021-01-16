UrduPoint.com
PTI Provides All Details Of Party Funding: Senator Waleed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

PTI provides all details of party funding: Senator Waleed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal Saturday said that his party had given all relevant details and information to the concerned quarters regarding its funding.

The ruling party was fully prepared to tackle the foreign funding issue raised by opposition, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The opposition, he said, always tried to use tactics to malign the good repute of incumbent government.

Commenting on long march being planned by the opposition to derail the system, he said "We have no issue with the long march towards the Center." The PTI government, he said, would continue working for the welfare and development of the country. He added that the ruling party would complete its constitutional tenure with success.

