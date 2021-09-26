UrduPoint.com

PTI Saves Billion Of Rupees By Ensuring Transparency In Road Projects: Murad

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

PTI saves billion of rupees by ensuring transparency in road projects: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government constructed National Highways and Motorways at a low cost as compared to previous government of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Addressing a presser with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said PML-N government minted around one trillion rupees in awarding highways and motorways contracts, while PTI government saved billion of rupees by ensuring transparency in road infrastructure projects.

He said that despite of the rise in the value of Dollar and the cost of other construction material, PTI was constructing motorways and highways with low cost.

The minister shared the details of per kilometers cost based on factors – increase/decrease of PML-N and PTI governments which were showing huge difference in the cost.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted zero tolerance against corruption and introduced culture of transparency and merit imperative for good governance and supremacy of law", he said.

He said that present government was constructing historic roads and highways networks on the Build Operate Transfer and through investment instead of loans.

The minister said that nation was asking question, whether the past rulers should not have spent money on the welfare of people instead of committing corruption, accumulating debts and causing damages to national exchequer.

Murad said that present government saved precious money of the nation in every sector transparently, whereas the previous governments caused huge damages to the national exchequer by looting and signing expensive contracts on huge loans.

He said that today under the leadership of of PM Imran Khan motorways were being built on investment and public private partnership.

He said that details about the roads contracts were made available on the website. He said that PTI government had completed planning for construction of additional 6118 km roads, highways and motorways including Peshawar –Dera Ismail Khan and Swat Motorways phase-II and many others mega projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Swat Road Money Sunday Muslim Government Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

6 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the â€˜E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the â€˜Expo 2020 Tourâ€™

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.