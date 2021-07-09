UrduPoint.com
PTI To Achieve Landslide Victory In AJK Elections: CM KP

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

PTI to achieve landslide victory in AJK elections: CM KP

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Friday said Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf has strong roots in all provinces of Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and would achieve landslide victory in AJK elections.

He said PTI's popularity had unnerved opposition parties after seeing record development works, supremacy of merit and good governance of his party and negative politics of opponents would come to an end in AJK after the elections.

Chief Minister said people have rejected negative politics of PPP, JUIF and PMLN as these parties have failed to address their problems during their respective Governments and people of Azad Kashmir knew about it.

Addressing a big public gathering here, the Chief Minister said PTI had delivered in KP after forming Government in 2013-18 and later made history by achieving two third majority after the landslide victory in 2018 elections in the province and again formed Government not only in KP but also in Punjab due to our better performance, supremacy of merit, corruption free rule and good governance.

Later, PTI has achieved landslide victory in GB election and now was going to form government in AJK after winning the election.

He said PTI would form government in all provinces after winning 2023 election under leadership of Prime Minister Imran who is the only leader to take the country out of existing challenges.

CM said Prime Minister had boldly projected Kashmir issue, human rights abuses at IIOJK and Islamphobia in UN General Assembly that was even appreciated by his critics.

He said PTI Government has successfully handled coronavirus situation and protected people from starvation and hungers.

Mahmood Khan said billions of rupees were distributed among poor people, labourers and others segments of the society under Ehsas Assistance Programme during the pandemic.

CM said people of entire Malakand Division including Buner district knew that who had blocked their entry in Punjab after military operation against militants was launched in Malakand including Swat in 2009.

Owing to negative politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said JUIF was divided into two groups as the other group was led by Maulana Sherani. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was enjoying free life these days and was using Madrasa students for public meetings to improve his sagging image in peoples' eyes.

He said people of AJK were political matured and could not be deceived more on Bhutto's related slogans.

CM said PMLN President has made baseless criticism on PTI in recent flopped Mingora show but on the other hands her party spokeswomen enjoyed free chairlift ride at Malam Jabba.

CM said KP has completely been changed with progress and prosperity everywhere and that is why political workers of others parties were joining PTI. He said there was no room for corrupt elements in PTI. The CM KP announced mega development package for Buner district.

More Stories From Pakistan

