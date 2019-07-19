PTI to clean sweep elections in merged districts of KP: lawmakers

Pakistam Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Friday claimed that their party would clean sweep in the general election for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in the merged tribal districts, earstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), scheduled to be held on July 20, 2019

Talking to APP, MPA Nazir Ahmed Chohan said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has become a real voice of the oppressed people of the country and for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a true leader has stood firm for the rights of the poor people.

He said that the PTI was a ray of hope for the tribesmen, adding that the tribal people have great expectations from the PTI and hopefully under the dynamic leadership Imran Khan they would get all their basic rights.

Another MPA, Sarfraz Hussain, said that Imran Khan is the only leader who raised voice for the rights of the underdeveloped area's people. He said that tribal district elections would prove a decisive one for the future of Pakistan and asked the party workers to assist their candidates to get rid of of the dishonest rulers.

Tribal areas PTI leader Jamal Afridi said that a large number of PTI, ISF workers and tribesmen from across the agency had shown their passion in the election campaign which indicated a thumping victory of the PTI.

"Imran Khan has introduced a justice system which is based on merit and there is no space for corrupt landlords and capitalists in the PTI," he added.